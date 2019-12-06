Raiders' primary objective vs. Titans: Stop 'machine' Derrick Henry

ALAMEDA -- Ryan Tannehill is receiving credit for Tennessee's recent resurgence. That's appropriate given how well the former backup quarterback has been playing during a 5-1 stretch since becoming the starter.

Let's not forget who's really driving the Titans' offense. That's the 6-foot-3, 247-pound freight train coming out of the backfield.

Derrick Henry has been a monster this season, proving as tough to take down as ever. He has 1,140 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground, currently on a run of three straight games with at least 145 yards and a touchdown.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

A repeat performance on Sunday against the Raiders at Oakland Coliseum would make Henry the only player to do so in four straight games.

The Raiders would like to prevent that and are armed with the No. 12-ranked run defense. They'll try to slow a back that never seems to wear down.

"The secret sauce in Henry is he's got all the talent, and size, and running instincts, but he never tires," Raiders head coach Jon Gruden said. "He does not get tired. He's a machine, man. This guy wears you down -- physical -- he can wear you down. You've got to gang tackle him. He's a better-than-advertised receiver, but he just never tires. The more they give him the ball, the better he gets. It's an impressive human being."

Tannehill obviously benefits from Henry's threat and a balanced offense that has the Titans going strong. Stopping the run, or slowing it at least, will be key for the Raiders' defense in this important game. It will not, however, be easy.

Story continues

"We're looking forward to the challenge, but we know it'll be a challenge dealing with Superman Derrick Henry," defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins said on this week's Raiders Talk podcast. "... He's a great back. He's big. He's fast. He sheds tackles like there are kids trying to tackle him. I think, overall, we have to do a good job of keeping him in the backfield and not giving him open lanes or creases to work. We also need to hit him as much as we can, because he's a big guy. Overall, I think we're ready for the challenge. I'm excited for this game."

[RELATED: Raiders' offense takes big hit with Brown out vs. Titans]

It'll take the entire defensive unit playing disciplined football to slow Henry down. Give him an inch of space or leverage or poor tackling technique and he'll take chunk yards by the mile.

"I just think you've got to be in good position," defensive coordinator Paul Guenther said. "You've got to have eleven guys to the ball. You've got to play the blocks. First and foremost, you've got to be in the right spots, play the block, and then when he gets through there you've got to have eleven guys to the ball. He does a good job of trying to get extra yards, so we've got to put hats on him wherever he is, on his body as he's trying to get those extra yards. We've got to make sure we get eleven to him."

Raiders' primary objective vs. Titans: Stop 'machine' Derrick Henry originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area