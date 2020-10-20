Raiders prepping for Buccaneers defense putting up historic numbers

This season the Raiders have played their way to a 3-2 record in their first five games almost solely with the play of the offense. They’re ranked sixth in the league in both points and yards. In their three wins in particular they have averaged 36 points per game.

What kind of test has this offense faced thus far though? Certainly nothing the likes of what they are about to face this week when the Buccaneers come to town. A defense that isn’t just good, it’s putting up historically great numbers.

Just how good is Tampa Bay’s defense playing right now? The Bucs are only the 2nd team in the last 20 seasons to have 10+ takeaways, 20+ sacks and allow fewer than 70 rush YPG in their first 6 games. Only other team to do so? The 2008 Super Bowl-winning Steelers. — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) October 19, 2020





The Buccaneers are second in the league with 22 sacks, second in the league in interceptions (8), and second in the league in rushing yards allowed per game (64.3), and lead the league in yards per carry allowed (3.0).

Here’s where the Raiders previous opponents rank in these categories:

W – Panthers: INT 4 (18th), Sacks 5 (32nd), Rush ypc 4.9 (27th)

W – Saints: INT 3 (22), Sacks 13 (14th), Rush ypc 3.6 (4th)

L – Patriots: INT 6 (8th), Sacks 8 (26th), Rush ypc (4.2 (12th)

L – Bills: INT 2 (28th), Sacks 11 (19th), Rush ypc 4.6 (20th)

W – Chiefs: INT 7 (4th), Sacks 13 (14), Rush ypc 4.8 (24th)

While the Raiders offense is averaging 30.2 points per game, their defense is allowing 30.4 points per game, which means the Raiders offense will likely have to score at or above their average to win. Two teams have scored over 30 points on the Buccaneers this season (Saints, Chargers), so it’s not impossible. However, it is definitely the toughest task of the young season for this Raiders’ offense.

Email Sign up

Like this article?

Sign up for the Raiders Wire email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning

An error has occured

Please re-enter your email address.

Thanks for signing up!

You'll now receive the top Raiders Wire stories each day directly in your inbox.