Raiders practice squad: Tracking players that join 10-man reserve unit

The Raiders trimmed their 53-man roster on Saturday afternoon, a collection that will change somewhat with a waiver claim for quarterback Deshone Kizer, free-agent signings and possible trades in coming days.

The Raiders are also allowed to start forming a 10-man practice squad on Sunday. They already have a few guys in the mix after key Raiders cut passed through waivers unclaimed.

DT Anthony Rush

The big interior defensive lineman and preseason fan favorite passed through waivers and will join the Raiders practice squad, a league source told NBC Sports Bay Area.

He had an excellent preseason, with most tackles as run stops near the line of scrimmage. General manager Mike Mayock said he was just too raw for inclusion on the 53-man roster, but the Raiders will have a chance to develop him on the practice squad.

It's certainly possible he could be on the 53-man roster before the season's out, like so many of them over the course of 16 games.

OG Lester Cotton

The Alabama product had solid moments on the interior line, but wasn't really in the mix for one of the 53-man roster spot despite Richie Incognito being suspended two games and Gabe Jackson out for the first four or five games at least. Cotton was signed to the practice squad, a source told NBC Sports Bay Area. He can grow into a quality guard prospect in time, with the size and strength to compete at this level.

