Raiders practice squad signing tracker

We’ve cleared the waiver portion of the cutdowns. Now the team can begin signing players to their practice squad. There will ultimately be 16 players on the squad, many of whom will be from players they had in camp and waived, but some may come over from other teams’ cuts.

We track all the moves here.

LB Curtis Bolton

Aug 26, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; New England Patriots running back Kevin Harris (36) is tackled by Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) during a preseason game at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The offseason addition returns to the practice squad according to Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus.

QB Chase Garbers

Aug 26, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) is flushed out of the pocket during a preseason game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Undrafted rookie out of Cal returns to the practice squad as expected according to Aaron Wilson of the National Football Post.

WR Dillon Stoner

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dillon Stoner during practice at the NFL football team’s practice facility Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Henderson, Nev. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Member of Raiders practice squad last season returns for another go as first reported by Aaron Wilson of the National Football Post.

T Bam Olaseni

Utah offensive lineman Bamidele Olaseni (77) in the first half during an NCAA college football game against Arizona, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

The undrafted rookie returns to Raiders practice squad per PFF’s Doug Kyed.

