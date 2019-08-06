At Raiders practice, Antonio Brown’s son asks, “Where’s Roethlisberger?”

Thanks to a case of frozen feet, Raiders receiver Antonio Brown hasn’t been at practice much during training camp. On one of the days he participated, he had three young sons present.

As revealed in a clip disseminated by HBO from tonight’s debut episode of Hard Knocks, one of Brown’s sons asks his dad an important question: “Where’s Roethlisberger?”

“He plays with the Steelers,” Antonio Brown says. “Our quarterback [is] Derek now. We don’t play with Roethlisberger no more.”

Brown then tries to ensure that all three of his sons know the name of his current quarterback as well as they know the name of his former one.

“We play with Derek Carr,” Brown says. “That’s my quarterback. You know his name? What’s his name?”

“Derek Carter?” another one of them says.

Although Antonio Brown definitely knows the name of his current quarterback, there’s a chance that, by the middle of the season, Brown also will be asking, “Where’s Roethlisberger?”

Then again, for now it’s reasonable for Derek Carter-Carr to be asking, “Where’s Antonio?”