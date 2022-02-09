Raiders potential 2022 offseason cuts and cap casualties

Over the next month or so the Raiders have a lot of decisions to make with regard to their roster. Who to keep and who to cut are among the first concerns. I detailed who should be their priority to re-sign recently. Now let’s look at the players who could be cut.

The Raiders currently have a shade over $20 million to spend under a projected $208 million salary cap in 2022. And they have the aforementioned re-signings to deal with along with extensions to think about for the likes of Maxx Crosby, Hunter Renfrow, and Trayvon Mullen. And then of course there’s the matter of adding outside free agents.

For those purposes, I have listed seven players whose cuts would net the Raiders an additional $17.6 million without factoring in post-June 1st designations as that money wouldn’t become available until after June 1 anyway. As much as another $10 million could be freed up with June 1 designations.

LB Cory Littleton

Las Vegas Raiders inside linebacker Cory Littleton plays against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Last season was a make-or-break one for Littleton. Well, he *made* a good deal of money in a contract restructure. Unfortunately, his play on the field didn’t follow suit. By the end of the year, he was relegated to special teams.

Now he is set to be a $15.77 million cap hit next season according to overthecap.com with dead money totaling around $14 million. While that is a savings of just $1.76 million on the 2022 cap, it is certainly better than paying nearly $16 million for a special teams player. They can, of course, spread that cap hit over two seasons with a June 1st designation if they like.

LB Nick Kwiatkoski

Dec 6, 2020; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Jets tight end Ryan Griffin (84) runs the ball past Las Vegas Raiders inside linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) in the first half of a NFL game at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

Kwiatkoski also got his contract restructured last year. He is set to make $8.25 million this season with $5 million in dead money if cut. A savings of $3.24 million is nothing to sneeze at. Kwiatkoski has only appeared in eight games last season and was relegated mostly to special teams in those games.

RB Kenyan Drake

Dec 5, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) returns a punt during the first quarter against the Washington Football Team at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Drake’s addition always kind of seemed like a one-year rental. Because his salary jumps from $3 million in 2021 to $8.25 million this season which would make him among the top ten highest-paid backs in the league. And he’s not even a starter. The Raiders signed him to be a receiver out of the backfield. It was an odd, luxury signing at the time and makes even less sense now.

Cutting Drake would leave behind $5.5 million for a savings of $2.75 million. It’s certainly possible the Raiders opt to try for a restructure instead of an outright cut, but, again, it’s doubtful Drake would sign on to a straight pay cut and they’d be extending a part-time player at starter money.

G Denzelle Good

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 15: Offensive tackle Denzelle Good #71 of the Las Vegas Raiders walks off the field after the Raiders defeated the Denver Broncos 37-12 at Allegiant Stadium on November 15, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

It’s interesting to me that only Derek Carr and Darren Waller would offer more cap relief than Good should they be cut. And since the team isn’t cutting Waller and would sooner trade Carr than cut him, Good is the most valuable cut they could make in terms of savings.

Why cut Good? Well, because the team spent a first-round pick on Alex Leatherwood and discovered quickly that he isn’t going to work at right tackle and moved him to right guard instead. And since cutting Leatherwood isn’t really an option, the team has a decision to make with Good. Do you put him back at guard and move Leatherwood back to tackle? Do you put Good at tackle? Do you pay Good $4.2 million to be a backup? Or do you cut Good?

DE Carl Nassib

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 10: Defensive end Carl Nassib #94 of the Las Vegas Raiders walks off the field after the team’s 20-9 loss to the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Nassib has been decent as a rotational edge rusher. But he’s set to make $9.65 million this season and the Raiders are already set to pay $15 million for Yannick Ngakoue and are looking at a big extension for Maxx Crosby. Nassib would leave behind $6.6 million in dead money for a savings of $3 million.

C Andre James

Sep 13, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) controls the snap against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Cable and Jon Gruden loved Andre James. But will the next offensive line coach feel the same way? The converted college tackle was given a two-year extension prior to last season as a vote of confidence. He had a rough season as a first-time starter and is set to make $3.5 million this coming season. If cut, he would save $2 million against the cap.

CB Amik Robertson

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (41) removes his helmut during an NFL football training camp practice Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Robertson was an outside corner in college deemed too small to play outside corner in the pros. So, the Raiders drafted him with the hopes he could play in the slot. He never caught on there, and it took just 13 snaps into his second start last season for them to realize he wasn’t going to work out on the outside either.

He was buried on the defensive depth charter after that, seeing just three snaps the rest of the season. He is set to make $1.02 million next season with a savings of $771K if cut.

1

1