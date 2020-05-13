Raiders' position-by-position grades: Evaluating weapons on offense

Aside from some tinkering during the remainder of the offseason, the Raiders roster is set for training camp.

A busy free agent period reeled in 13 new players, including four projected defensive starters, an experienced quarterback to back up Derek Carr and depth on the defensive line.

Meanwhile, a seven-man draft haul could yield starters at wide receiver and cornerback while adding depth, production and versatility from a handful of others.

Today begins a two-part breakdown of where the roster stands, with grades, beginning with the offense.

