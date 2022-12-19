Raiders playoff odds rise to 5 percent after Week 15 win vs. Patriots

While it felt like the season ended for the Raiders in Week 14 when they lost to Baker Mayfield and the Rams, that’s not quite the case. With so many potential playoff teams like the Jets, Ravens, Titans, Dolphins and Patriots all losing in Week 15, the Raiders still have life.

According to FiveThirtyEight, the Raiders saw their playoff chances improve to five percent after the Week 15 games. While that might not seem all that notable, the Raiders have given themselves a chance to make a run over the final three weeks of the season.

The schedule is incredibly tough for the Raiders as they will take on the Steelers in Pittsburgh in Week 16 and then will host the 49ers and Chiefs to close out the season. It’s going to be difficult for them to go 3-0 in that stretch, but at least they still have a shot of making the playoffs.

Needless to say, it’s a win-or-go-home game for the Raiders in Week 16 against the Steelers. That’s true for both teams as they each sit at 6-8 after 14 games.

