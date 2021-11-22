Raiders playoff odds drop to 9 percent after Week 11 loss

If you go back just a few weeks ago, the Raiders were sitting pretty at 5-2. They had one of the best records in the AFC and had the clear-cut divisional lead.

At that time, it seemed like the Raiders were a lock to make the playoffs. According to FiveThirtyEight, their odds sat at 65 percent to make the tournament and 33 percent chance to win the AFC West.

But a lot has happened since then on and off the field. This team doesn’t resemble anything that we saw in the first two months of the season and a playoff trip feels like a pipe dream.

Their odds to make the playoffs sit at just nine percent after the Bengals beat them on Sunday. Cincinnati now holds the tiebreaker if they are both fighting for one of the final playoff spots.

It is worth mentioning that they aren’t out of the playoff hunt by any means. If they can get a win over the slumping Cowboys on Thanksgiving, their odds will more than double. And if they can beat Washington the following week, they’ll be at 7-5 and right in the hunt.

The season isn’t over yet for the Raiders, but they are running out of time. A loss on Thursday Night Football would likely end their season for all intents and purposes. Needless to say, this is a big game for the Raiders and their playoff hopes.

