Raiders playoff hopes hanging on by a thread after Week 14 loss to Chiefs

Do you believe in miracles? Because it might take one for the Raiders to make the playoffs this season.

After a 5-2 start, the Raiders have lost five of their last six games and currently sit at 6-7. The offense has completely fallen off and the defense can’t get a stop when they need one. They aren’t out of playoff contention just yet, but their odds are dropping fast.

According to FiveThirtyEight, the current odds for the Raiders to make the playoffs sit at just five percent. A week ago, their odds sat at only nine percent but wins by the Browns, Chargers and Broncos hurt their odds in Week 14.

It is worth mentioning that the Raiders will play the Browns in Week 15 on Saturday. With a win, their odds to make the playoffs will triple. But with a loss, their odds will drop to just one percent.

Needless to say, next week’s game against the Browns is going to have a playoff-like atmosphere for both teams. The Raiders will need to play one of their better games of the season if they want to beat the Browns in Cleveland on Saturday afternoon.

