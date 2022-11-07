Raiders playoff chances plummet to 4 percent after Week 9 loss

Going into Week 9, the Raiders had about a 14 percent chance to make the playoffs. They were 1.5-point favorites on the road in Jacksonville and that line seemed low as the Raiders jumped out to a 17-0 lead.

But once again, the Raiders failed to put a team away and it cost them a victory. The offense never scored in the second half and the defense just couldn’t get a stop. They now sit at 2-6, tied for the third-worst record in the league through Week 9.

Not surprisingly, their playoff chances in the AFC have dropped significantly. According to FiveThirtyEight, the Raiders have just a 4 percent chance to make the postseason this year. The site has their projected end-of-season record at 6-11, which probably isn’t far off.

For a team that had Super Bowl aspirations going into the year, this has got to be incredibly frustrating. Now, the Raiders will turn their attention to developing younger players. That is the stage of the season we are now in for the Las Vegas Raiders.

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire