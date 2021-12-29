Raiders playoff chances would improve to 45 percent with win over Colts

The Raiders are just two wins away from making the playoffs for the first time since 2017. That seems crazy considering just two weeks ago, the Raiders sat at 6-7 and all hope seemed to be lost.

But after back-to-back wins, they are right back in the thick of things in the AFC Wild Card hunt. So just how likely (or unlikely) is it that they actually can make the tournament?

According to the New York Times playoff simulator, the Raiders currently have a 19 percent chance to make the playoffs entering Week 16. If they were to win against the Colts in Week 17, their odds would increase to 45 percent.

What is really fascinating is that if the Chargers would happen to lose to the Broncos, they would essentially be eliminated from the playoffs. That means the Raiders could be hosting the Chargers in Week 18, who have nothing to play for in the final game of the season.

If the Raiders can find a way to get a victory in Indianapolis in Week 17, they will enter the final week of the season in a great spot to steal a playoff spot. It’s been a wild year so far, but the Raiders actually having a chance to make the playoffs going into Week 18 suddenly doesn’t seem that far-fetched.

