Raiders playoff chances will double with win vs. Jaguars in Week 9

The Las Vegas Raiders are sitting at 2-5 and will play on the road here in Week 9. While it’s not quite a must-win game for the Raiders, it’s pretty close.

According to the New York Times playoff simulator, the Raiders currently have a 12-14% chance to make the playoffs. That number moves a bit up and down based on the simulation. With a win over the Jaguars in Week 9, that number climbs from anywhere between 21-25%. With a loss, it drops down to 7-8%.

The Raiders are still on the outside looking in when it comes to the playoffs in the AFC. But with a win over the Jaguars, they can keep themselves in the conversation and be only a few games below .500.

But with the loss, it might be time for the Raiders to start scouting quarterback prospects as they would currently own a top-three pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Needless to say, it’s a pretty big game for the Raiders on Sunday.

