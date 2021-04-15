Raiders players make it official: No voluntary in-person offseason workouts

Several teams had already come out and made official statements they would not be attending voluntary workouts this off-season due to the COVID-19 pandemic that has not yet eased up.

Thursday, the Raiders joined with their union and made it official they too would not be attending in-person workouts this year.

While some statements didn’t make it clear whether the players might skip offseason workouts altogether — perhaps returning for OTA’s in May — the Raiders statement seems to suggest the decision is made already that they will not attend any voluntary workouts this year.

“Given the data and facts shared by our union about reduced injuries and other health benefits of the virtual off-season last year, players from our team will not participate in a voluntary in-person workout program,” part of the statement reads.

This also suggests they will return to the facility for the mandatory minicamp in June; something they were not able to participate in last year.