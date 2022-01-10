Raiders will play Bengals in Round 1 of the AFC playoffs

The Raiders are coming off their most dramatic win of the season as Daniel

Carlson has sent his team to the playoffs. So who will they see in the first round of the playoffs? It will be the Cincinnati Bengals in the first game of the playoffs.

That game will take place on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET in Cincinnati. It will be broadcast on NBC and several other platforms, including Nickelodeon.

These two teams played earlier in the season as the Bengals came to Las Vegas and won 32-13. Joe Burrow only had 148 passing yards in that game, but the Bengals ran for 159 yards.

The Raiders are the No. 5 seed in the AFC, which means they will play the lowest-seeded divisional winner. It’s quite a turnaround for a team that looked lost at 6-7.

This is just the second playoff appearance for the Raiders since 2002 and only their second 10-win season in 19 years. But with the offense and defense suddenly clicking, they could make some real noise in the playoffs.

