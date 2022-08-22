Raiders plan to release Kenyan Drake

If a team out there has any interest in trading for running back Kenyan Drake, now is the time to pick up the phone.

According to multiple reports, the Raiders intend to release Drake.

That wording is key because the transaction doesn’t have to go through until Tuesday. So if the Raiders find a trade partner before 4 p.m. ET, then that team won’t have to contend with others for Drake’s services on the open market.

Drake suffered a broken ankle last December but has been an active participant during Las Vegas’ training camp. He’s taken carries in each of the Raiders’ three preseason games so far, totaling 30 yards on 12 attempts. He’s also caught five passes for 27 yards.

The Raiders gave Drake a two-year deal worth up to $14.5 million with $11 million guaranteed in the 2021 offseason. As noted by Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, Drake received $5.5 million in the spring and is owed $2.5 million more guaranteed in the coming season.

But with Drake getting that contract from Las Vegas’ previous regime led by head coach Jon Gruden and G.M. Mike Mayock, the new brass decided it was time to move on.

Drake finished with 545 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns last season. In 2020 with Arizona, he had 955 yards rushing and 10 rushing touchdowns.

