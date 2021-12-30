Raiders placed TE Darren Waller on COVID-19 list

The Indianapolis Colts will avoid a key player for the Las Vegas Raiders as tight end Darren Waller has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Even with the new guidelines from the NFL, Waller won’t be eligible to return for the game on Sunday. The earliest he can return will be Monday following the game at Lucas Oil Stadium.

This is a big deal because not only is Waller an other-worldly talent when it comes to being a receiving tight end, but the Colts are also one of the worst defenses against the position across the entire NFL.

The Colts have allowed the most receiving yards (1,004) and are tied for the most receptions allowed (98) while being tied for the fifth-most touchdowns allowed (8) to the tight end position.

Waller has been dealing with knee and back issues for the last month but would still be considered a top-tier threat for the defense if he returned.

Now, the Colts defense will have to set their sights on second-year tight end Foster Moreau as Waller’s replacement as they look to clinch a playoff berth with a win on Sunday.

