Raiders placed OT Brandon Parker on IR, ending his 2022 season

The biggest positional battle on the roster for the Raiders is at right tackle. Brandon Parker and Alex Leatherwood have been competing for that job all offseason long and it appeared that Parker was winning that job entering their first preseason game.

But since their win over the Jaguars in the Hall of Fame game, Parker hasn’t practiced and it was unclear if he had suffered some sort of injury. Now we have an idea why he’s missed the last week.

The @Raiders were holding out hope Brandon Parker could come back this year, but he will now miss entire season after being put on IR. — Vincent Bonsignore (@VinnyBonsignore) August 28, 2022

Parker was going to be a key part of the offensive line for the Raiders, either as a starter or as the team’s swing tackle.

It’s a tough loss for a team that already had offensive tackle depth issues. Look for the Raiders to explore the veteran tackle market to add some legit competition for Leatherwood and Thayer Munford.

The Raiders have also placed Tae Crowder and Tyler Lancaster on the injured reserve list, ending their seasons.

List

Raiders winners and losers in Hall of Fame Game vs. Jaguars

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire