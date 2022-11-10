Raiders place WR Hunter Renfrow on IR, will miss at least four games

Marcus Mosher
·1 min read

If this feels like deja vu, it isn’t. It just feels very, very similar. On the same day that the Raiders placed Darren Waller on the injured reserve list, they did the same with slot receiver Hunter Renfrow.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Renfrow will land on the injured reserve list due to an oblique injury that he suffered in the Week 9 loss to the Jaguars. That means that he will miss the next four games (at least) and will be eligible to return in Week 14 against the Rams.

Renfrow made the Pro Bowl during the 2021 season after catching 103 passes for over 1,000 yards. But this season, he had caught just 21 passes for 192 yards and no touchdowns.

The Raiders rewarded both Renfrow and Waller with contract extensions this offseason, but they have combined to catch just 37 passes and one touchdown this season. Needless to say, it’s been a very disappointing season for two of the top weapons on offense for the Raiders.

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire

Recommended Stories

  • Josh McDaniels: We’re trying to let Darren Waller’s body tell us when the right time is

    Raiders tight end Darren Waller appears closer to returning to playing, but it’s still unclear whether he’ll be on the field when Las Vegas hosts Indianapolis this weekend. Waller hasn’t played since Week Five with his knee injury. He was a limited participant in all three of last week’s practices and should continue to practice [more]

  • Davante Adams: They paid me to come here and make plays

    After last Sunday’s loss to the Jaguars, Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams said the team got away what was working offensively when the team built up a 17-point lead and said they need to do a better job of sticking with things that are successful. On Wednesday, Adams told reporters that he doesn’t put the [more]

  • Raiders' Carr, Adams still searching for college chemistry

    Derek Carr came off a career high in passing yards, extending a streak of 4,000-yard seasons to four in a row. Davante Adams came off career highs in receptions and reception yards in Green Bay, where he established himself as arguably the NFL's best receiver. Both were record-setting teammates at Fresno State and good friends, so when Las Vegas traded for Adams in March, the chemistry the two once shared figured to help the Raiders' offense becomes among the league's elite.

  • KJ Hamler out of practice after hurting hamstring Wednesday

    Broncos wide receiver KJ Hamler may be on his way to missing Sunday’s game against the Titans. Head coach Nathaniel Hackett told reporters that Hamler will not practice on Thursday. Hamler injured his hamstring during Wednesday’s session, which led the team to list him as a limited participant in their first full session since returning [more]

  • Raiders WR Mack Hollins named among NFL best free agent signings of 2022 season

    Mack Hollins among NFL best free agent signings. And boy do the Raiders need him now.

  • Podcast: Was Tom Brady right to question Bucs’ effort?

    Check out this week's episode of the Bucs Wire podcast!

  • Kenny Pickett: I’ve got to protect the ball more

    If there’s one thing that stands out when looking at Kenny Pickett‘s stats from the first half of the season, it’s his turnovers. The Steelers’ rookie quarterback has thrown eight interceptions to just two touchdowns. He’s also fumbled three times, losing one. So as Pickett returns from Pittsburgh’s bye to play the Saints in Week [more]

  • Patriots’ David Andrews back at practice after illegal hit forced him to miss two weeks

    When Bears defensive lineman Mike Pennel was ejected for an illegal blindside block on Patriots center David Andrews, all Pennel missed was a few fourth-quarter plays in a game that was no longer competitive anyway. Andrews has missed a lot more than that. Andrews finally returned to practice on Wednesday for the first time, after [more]

  • Josh McDaniels just as befuddled as the rest of us on status Raiders TE Darren Waller

    When it comes to the status of Darren Waller, Raiders head coach is as confused as the rest of us.

  • Darren Waller heading to injured reserve

    Raiders coach Josh McDaniels recently said tight end Darren Waller‘s body will tell the team how much time off he needs. Apparently the amount of time will be at least four weeks. Waller will go on injured reserve with a hamstring injury, according to multiple reports. Under NFL rules, that means he’ll be out at [more]

  • Lions should have interest in ex-Rams S Terrell Burgess

    Lions should have interest in ex-Rams S Terrell Burgess, drafted under now-Lions GM Brad Holmes

  • Raiders to place Hunter Renfrow on IR

    Tight end Darren Waller isn’t Las Vegas’ only significant offensive contributor going on injured reserve on Thursday. According to multiple reports, receiver Hunter Renfrow is also being placed on IR with an oblique injury. Renfrow was listed as a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice with hamstring and ribs issues. The fourth-year receiver also missed a [more]

  • Seahawks Week 10 injury report: Marquise Goodwin, Ryan Neal still limited

    The Seahawks held a walkthrough practice in Munich today as they get adjusted to playing on Central European time.

  • Byron Leftwich talks Tom Brady, game-winning drive vs. Rams

    "To see it happen, to see the plays that were made throughout that drive, that series – that’s exciting, man."

  • 6-2 Giants not expecting a gimme against 1-win Texans

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) After seeing the New York Giants get off to a great start under first-year coach Brian Daboll, Justin Ellis wanted to share some thoughts - and a warning - with his teammates. The 31-year-old defensive tackle is in his ninth NFL season and spent the last two-plus years with the Ravens and was part of their teams that went 14-2 and 11-5 and went to the playoffs. It's something that's spot on as the Giants (6-2) come out of their bye week to face the Houston Texans (1-6-1) on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

  • Raiders OG Dylan Parham allowed six pressures vs. Jaguars

    #Raiders LG Dylan Parham has allowed 11 pressures in his last two starts

  • Case Keenum may need to start this week for the Bills. Here's what to know about the QB

    If the Bills have to turn to Case Keenum against the Vikings, the veteran will be ready for the opportunity, and his teammates have confidence in him.

  • Snyder’s status, Watson’s ban, Flores’ lawsuit hang over NFL

    Nothing, it seems, can slow the NFL's overwhelming and ever-growing popularity, no matter how poor the play, how inconsistent the officiating, how shaky the concussion protocols - and no matter how many significant, unsavory off-field issues loom as the season enters its second half. There are multiple ongoing investigations of Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder, including one by the District of Columbia Attorney General Karl Racine, who filed a civil consumer protection lawsuit Thursday against the team, Snyder, the NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell. There is the impending return of Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson from an 11-game suspension negotiated with the league after about two dozen women filed civil suits accusing him of sexual misconduct.

  • Raiders P A.J. Cole makes PFF’s midseason All-Pro team

    Raiders P A.J. Cole makes PFF's midseason All-Pro team

  • Houston Texans at New York Giants: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 10 matchup

    Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 10 matchup between the Houston Texans and New York Giants.