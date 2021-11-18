Raiders place Tyree Gillespie on injured reserve, promote Patrick Onwuasor

The Las Vegas Raiders placed rookie safety Tyree Gillespie on injured reserve on Wednesday after the fourth-round pick injured his hamstring in practice last week.

Gillespie was limited in practice last Wednesday and did not practice the rest of the week ahead of the team’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Gillespie will have to miss the team’s next three games against the Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys and Washington Football Team before becoming eligible to return for the team’s next meeting with the Chiefs.

In Gillespie’s place, the Raiders promoted linebacker Patrick Onwuasor from the practice squad.

Onwuasor has appeared in two games for the Raiders as a practice squad call-up. But now that he’s out of options, he has been promoted to the active roster full-time.

Onwuasor appeared in 57 games for the Baltimore Ravens over four seasons from 2016-19. Since then he’s appeared in just three total games for the Raiders and New York Jets. Onwuasor spent almost the entire 2020 season with the Jets on injured reserve.

The Raiders also signed defensive lineman P.J. Johnson to their practice quad to take Onwuasor’s spot.

