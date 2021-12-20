Raiders place Trayvon Mullen on IR, Nate Hobbs on COVID-19 list

The Raiders have made a series of roster moves before they take on the Browns on Monday, including placing a player on the COVID-19 list.

Starting slot cornerback Nate Hobbs has been placed on COVID-19 reserve, which means he is out for the Week 15 matchup. Hobbs has recorded 63 total tackles, one interception, a pair of passes defensed, a sack, and a forced fumble this season. He was a fifth-round draft pick out of Illinois in the spring.

The Raiders have also placed cornerback Trayvon Mullen on injured reserve for the second time in 2021, ending his season. This time it’s for a toe issue. Mullen, a second-round pick in 2019, appeared in just five games this season, making an interception and four passes defensed.

Las Vegas also announced the team has activated tight end Nick Bowers off injured reserve. He has appeared in two games this season, mainly playing special teams.

The club also elevated guard Lester Cotton and receiver Tyron Johnson from the practice squad for Monday’s game.

