Raiders place T Justin Herron on injured reserve

A couple weeks ago, Josh McDaniels brought over tackle Justin Herron from the New England in an exchange of late round picks. Last week, Herron saw his first game action and tore his ACL, landing him on injured reserve.

Sources: The #Raiders are placing newly acquired OT Justin Herron on Injured Reserve after he tore his ACL in practice yesterday. He played last week, his first game, and was productive. Now, out for 2022. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 7, 2022

Shortly after Herron was acquired on Sep 21, the team waived Jackson Barton. Tuesday, Barton was signed back to the team’s practice squad, so you’d have to figure with Herron now out, Barton could return to the active roster.

Herron played 17 snaps against the Broncos, often brought in as an extra tackle in jumbo packages. Meanwhile Kolton Miller started every snap at left tackle and Thayer Munford and Jermaine Eluemunor split snaps at right tackle.

It seemed clear McDaniels was hoping Herron could compete to be the team’s starting right tackle, but that won’t happen now. They will have to stick with either Munford or Eluemunor at that spot. Or in most cases so far, the combination of the two.

