Raiders place six players on COVID-19 list

The Raiders have placed six players on the COVID-19 list including several linebackers, which could have an adverse effect on the team’s defense in the upcoming matchup against the Colts.

Linebacker Denzel Perryman, cornerback Casey Hayward Jr., linebacker K.J. Wright, linebacker Cory Littleton, defensive tackle Darius Philon, and linebacker Patrick Onwuasor have all been placed on COVID-19 reserve.

That leaves Las Vegas with only three linebackers on their active roster: Will Compton, Divine Deablo, and Marquel Lee.

Perryman has been one of the most important players on Las Vegas’ defense. he returned after missing two games due to injury for Sunday’s victory over Denver, playing 93 snaps and making five tackles. He has 138 tackles in 13 games this season.

The Raiders are now up to 11 players on the COVID-19 list, including backup quarterback Marcus Mariota and receiver Bryan Edwards.

Las Vegas’ opponent, Indianapolis, also has a COVID-19 cluster with 14 players on COVID reserve.

