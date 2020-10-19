Raiders place rookie CB Damon Arnette on Reserve/COVID-19

The Raiders continue to add to their Reserve/COVID-19 as rookie cornerback Damon Arnette has either tested positive or has come into contact with someone with COVID-19 in the previous days. Arnette was already on the team’s injured reserve list following a thumb injury that was expected to keep him out for the next few months.

The #Raiders are placing CB Damon Arnette on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, per source. No other Las Vegas players or personnel tested positive. Arnette, the first-round pick, was already on injured reserve following thumb surgery. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 19, 2020





Arnette joins defensive tackle Maurice Hurst on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, but the team is optimistic that no one else has tested positive. Arnette has not been around the facility as the Raiders had a Week 6 bye week. They will continue with daily testing to ensure that it’s all systems go for their Sunday Night Football matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Before being placed on the injured reserve list, Arnette started all three games with the Raiders. According to Pro Football Reference, he allowed nine receptions for 110 yards on 11 targets. However, he was improving as the season went along before reinjuring his thumb. Assuming he passes the COVID-19 protocols, the team is hopeful that he can return by mid-November as the Raiders make a push for the playoffs.

