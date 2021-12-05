Raiders place RB Jalen Richard on COVID-19 list, OUT in Week 13

With just a few hours until kickoff, the Raiders found out that they will be missing a key part of their offense on Sunday.

The team has placed running back Jalen Richard on the COVID-19/Reserve list and he will now miss the team’s Week 13 matchup with the Washington Football Team.

.@Raiders RB Jalen Richard has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and will not play in today’s game vs. Washington. — Vincent Bonsignore (@VinnyBonsignore) December 5, 2021

Richard has not had as big of a role this season as in years past. He’s caught just eight passes for 45 yards this season as he’s dealt with injuries. Richard has also fallen behind Josh Jacobs and Kenyan Drake on the depth chart.

Look for Drake to handle more of the third-down work on Sunday with Richard out of the lineup.

