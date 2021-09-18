Raiders QB Marcus Mariota placed on IR after suffering quad injury

The Las Vegas Raiders will be without backup quarterback Marcus Mariota for the near future.

The Raiders placed Mariota on injured reserve on Saturday after he hurt his quad in their wild 33-27 overtime win against the Baltimore Ravens on Monday, the team announced.

Mariota appeared in just one play Monday at Allegiant Stadium, and broke out for a huge 31-yard run in their first series of the game. He was slow getting up after the play, however, and then didn’t return.

Mariota had first injured his right quad during practice last month.

The 27-year-old played in just one game for the Raiders last season, his first with the team, and has only been active for six since landing in Las Vegas. The former No. 2 overall pick and Heisman Trophy winner is on a one-year, $1.75 million deal with the Raiders.

At a minimum, Mariota won’t be available to return until their game against the Chicago Bears on Oct. 10.

“We lost a big part of our offense,” Raiders coach Jon Gruden said on Tuesday, via ESPN’s Paul Gutierrez. "Hopefully it's not going to linger on."

With Mariota sidelined, Nathan Peterman will step up and be Derek Carr’s backup. The team will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, and are listed as +6 underdogs on BetMGM.