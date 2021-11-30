Raiders place long snapper Trent Sieg on COVID-19 reserve list
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Raiders placed long snapper Trent Sieg on the COVID-19 reserve list Monday. Sieg tested positive for the virus, Vic Tafur of TheAthletic.com reports.
Sieg, who originally signed with the Raiders in September 2018, has played 58 consecutive games, a streak that now is in jeopardy.
The Raiders activated practice squad player Jordan Brown from the COVID-19 reserve list.
Brown went on the list last Monday.
Raiders place long snapper Trent Sieg on COVID-19 reserve list originally appeared on Pro Football Talk