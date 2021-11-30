Raiders place long snapper Trent Sieg on COVID-19 reserve list

In this article:

The Raiders placed long snapper Trent Sieg on the COVID-19 reserve list Monday. Sieg tested positive for the virus, Vic Tafur of TheAthletic.com reports.

Sieg, who originally signed with the Raiders in September 2018, has played 58 consecutive games, a streak that now is in jeopardy.

The Raiders activated practice squad player Jordan Brown from the COVID-19 reserve list.

Brown went on the list last Monday.

