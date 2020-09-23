Raiders place LG Richie Incognito on IR, will miss at least three games

The Raiders have been banged up on their offensive line. Starting right tackle Trent Brown was injured early in Week 1 and his backup, Sam Young, was forced to leave that game with an injury, as well.

In Week 2, Pro Bowl guard Richie Incognito injured his Achilles and was forced to miss the rest of the contest. While the team doesn’t believe it’s a long-term injury, they have placed him on the injured reserve list, according to ESPN’s Field Yates. Incognito meaning will miss at least the next three games and can’t practice during that time, either.

Filling in at left guard in Week 2 was rookie John Simpson, who team drafted in the fourth round this year from Clemson. The rookie guard played well, but it will be fascinating to see how he handles the first start of his career against the New England Patriots.

Except Simpson to hold down that role until Incognito is eligible to return to the field, which would be in Week 6 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In a corresponding move, the team elevated offensive guard Patrick Omameh to the active roster.

