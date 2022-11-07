Raiders place LB Divine Deablo on injured reserve, sign veteran CB Sidney Jones

As reported Sunday night, the Raiders have signed veteran Sidney Jones. A former round two pick out of Washington in 2017 by the Philadelphia Eagles, Jones has played six seasons in the NFL, appearing in 50 games with 25 starts.

Jones appeared in 16 games last season with 11 starts for the Seattle Seahawks, but was cut after three games this season with no starts.

The 6-0, 181-pounder has four career interceptions along with 29 pass breakups. His best overall numbers came last season with the Seahawks.

The 26-year-old cornerback joins the Raiders due to a roster spot opened up by second-year linebacker Divine Deablo heading to injured reserve.

Deablo is the team’s leading tackler. He injured his forearm on the second play of Sunday’s game against the Jaguars and was carted off the field. He will miss at least four games.

Blake Martinez played nearly the entire game for the Raiders in place of Deablo alongside Denzel Perryman.

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire