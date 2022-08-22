Raiders place Jordan Jenkins on injured reserve

The Raiders have announced a few roster moves, including one for a veteran who just joined the team.

Las Vegas has placed defensive lineman Jordan Jenkins on injured reserve.

Jenkins signed with the Raiders last week. He suffered a knee injury during Las Vegas’ preseason matchup with Miami over the weekend. Now he’ll be out for the year since he’s been placed on IR before the start of the regular season.

Jenkins appeared in 11 games for Houston last year after starting his career with five seasons on the Jets. He has 25.0 career sacks in 83 games with 62 starts.

Las Vegas also officially announced the team has traded Nick Mullens to the Vikings for a conditional 2024 seventh-round pick. And the Raiders have officially signed linebacker Tae Davis.

