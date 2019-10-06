Raiders place Jordan Devey on IR, elevate two on eve of London game vs. Bears

The surprisingly 2-2 Raiders have aded a pair of players from the active roster, one day before facing the Bears in London.

Receiver Marcell Ateman and guard Lester Cotton were promoted from the team’s practice squad.

The Raiders placed offensive lineman Jordan Devey on injured reserve to create one of the roster spots. The only roster spot was created when linebacker Vontaze Burfict was suspended.

Devey, who signed with the Raiders after three seasons with the Chiefs, had started all four of the team’s games in 2019.