Word emerged earlier on Tuesday that the Raiders were signing guard Netane Muti off of the Broncos practice squad.

Now we know Las Vegas’ corresponding move to get him on the roster.

The Raiders announced they’re placing linebacker Jayon Brown on injured reserve.

Brown missed last week with a hand injury suffered in team’s Dec. 4 victory over the Chargers. He appeared in eight games with six starts for Las Vegas this season. He recorded 45 total tackles with a fumble recovery and a pass defensed.

Brown was in his first year with the Raiders after five seasons with the Titans. He has appeared in 74 career games with 45 starts.

The Raiders also announced they’ve signed linebacker Kana’i Mauga and offensive lineman Willie Wright to their practice squad.

Raiders place Jayon Brown on injured reserve originally appeared on Pro Football Talk