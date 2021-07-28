The Raiders made three moves Wednesday and all three were running backs, leaving them thin at the position.

The Raiders announced they placed Kenyan Drake on the non-football injury list. Jalen Richard and Theo Riddick went on the COVID-19 reserve list.

Richard and Riddick were among 24 NFL players placed on the COVID-19 reserve list Wednesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports, with 22 of those a result of a positive test.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, Falcons linebacker Dante Fowler, Jr. and Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins were other players who went on the COVID-19 reserve list.

Josh Jacobs, Trey Ragas and Garrett Groshek are the Raiders’ remaining running backs. The team signed Ragas and Groshek as undrafted free agents this spring.

Raiders place Jalen Richard, Theo Riddick on COVID-19 list, Kenyan Drake on NFI originally appeared on Pro Football Talk