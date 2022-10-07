Raiders place ex-Patriots OT Justin Herron on IR with torn ACL

Raiders place ex-Patriots lineman on IR with torn ACL originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Justin Herron, traded by the New England Patriots to the Las Vegas Raiders last month, will miss the rest of the 2022 NFL season.

The 26-year-old offensive tackle suffered a torn ACL during Thursday's Raiders practice. Las Vegas officially placed him on injured reserve on Friday.

Herron made his debut with the Josh McDaniels-led Raiders last week. He totaled 17 offensive snaps and seven special teams snaps in a 32-23 victory over the Denver Broncos.

The Patriots originally selected Herron in the sixth round (195th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft. The Wake Forest product played 28 games (10 starts) during his two seasons in Foxboro.

On Sept. 21, New England traded Herron and a 2024 seventh-round pick to Las Vegas in exchange for a 2024 sixth-round pick.