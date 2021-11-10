Raiders place DT Darius Philon on injured reserve, sign DT Kendal Vickers from practice squad

Late in the fourth quarter of the Raiders’ loss to the Giants on Sunday, Darius Philon was injured and left the field. He suffered an ankle injury and today, the team officially placed him on injured reserve.

This means he will be out for at least three weeks. Head coach Rich Bisaccia is hoping for no more than that.

“I think right now we’re hoping for the three-week mark, we’ll see how his ankle responds over the next few weeks,” Bisaccia said of Philon.

Philon came off league suspension this offseason and signed with the Raiders, reuniting with Gus Bradley who was his defensive coordinator for four years with the Chargers.

Over six games this season, Philon has two sacks and two fumble recoveries, one of which came in the game in New York last Sunday.

Replacing Philon on the roster was Kendal Vickers, who was signed off the practice squad. Vickers appeared in 15 games last season for the Raiders after signing as a free agent. He’s been on the practice squad all this season and was elevated for two games, including the one game Philon was inactive.

