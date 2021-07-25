In this article:

The Raiders made several moves Sunday as they prepare for the start of training camp, the team announced.

Rookie linebacker Divine Deablo and cornerback Isaiah Johnson have landed on the active/physically unable to perform list.

The Raiders put rookie offensive tackle Devery Hamilton on the active/non-football illness list.

Rookie defensive tackle Darius Sills is on the active/non-football injury list.

The Raiders can activate any of them at any time during training camp.

Raiders place Divine Deablo, Isaiah Johnson on PUP originally appeared on Pro Football Talk