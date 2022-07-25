Raiders place Denzelle Good on the reserve/retired list

The Raiders reworked offensive lineman Denzelle Good‘s contract last week, lowering his base salary from $3.09 million to $1.035 million in 2022 with the opportunity to make $425,000 in incentives. It is unclear whether that was a precursor to Monday’s news or Good had a change of heart in recent days, but the Raiders placed the seven-year veteran on the reserve/retired list.

Good, 31, started a career-high 14 games for Las Vegas in 2020 but tore an ACL in the season opener last season after playing only 17 offensive snaps.

He played 36 games with 23 starts after joining the Raiders in 2018.

The Colts drafted Good in the seventh round in 2015, and he spent three-plus seasons in Indianapolis.

The Raiders filled the roster spot by re-signing free agent guard Jordan Meredith, who originally signed with the team in February. Las Vegas cut him last week.

Meredith entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2021, signing with the Rams.

