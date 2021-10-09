Raiders place cornerbacks Trayvon Mullen, Damon Arnette on injured reserve

Both Trayvon Mullen and Damon Arnette were ruled OUT for Sunday’s game against the Bears. The question was just how long each would be out. That time away will be at least three weeks now because the team has placed both on injured reserve along with TE Derek Carrier.

Mullen was lost to a foot injury on the team’s first drive against the Chargers on Monday night. Arnette came in for him and a short time late, he too was lost to a groin injury,

The two injuries had the Raiders down to just three cornerbacks, which brought in Amik Robertson, had nickel corner Nate Hobbs play some snaps outside and safety Roderic Teamer see some snaps at cornerback as well.

In a good bit of timing, Keisean Nixon is eligible to return from his short-term IR and was activated to the roster in a corresponding move. Along with Nixon, RB Jalen Richard was also activated.

The team also signed CB Brandon Facyson this week for depth purposes.

