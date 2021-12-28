The Raiders are running out of linebackers.

Las Vegas announced on Tuesday that Will Compton has been placed on the COVID-19 list.

Compton is now the fifth Raiders linebacker on the club’s COVID-19 list, joining Denzel Perryman, K.J. Wright, Cory Littleton, and Patrick Onwuasor. The only remaining linebackers on the club’s active roster are rookie Divine Deablo and Marquel Lee.

Compton has been active for one game this season, playing 15 special teams snaps in Week 14.

The Raiders now have 12 players on their COVID-19 list. Though they’ll have a shot at getting several of those players back with the revised COVID-19 protocols, as players may now be able to return after five days of isolation if they’re asymptomatic — regardless of vaccination status.

Las Vegas travels to Indianapolis this weekend for a matchup against the Colts, who have their own cluster of COVID-19 positives to deal with.

Raiders place Will Compton on COVID-19 list originally appeared on Pro Football Talk