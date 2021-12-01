Raiders PK Daniel Carlson named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

It seemed quite obvious at the time, but now it’s official. Daniel Carlson of the Las Vegas Raiders is the AFC’s Special Teams Player of the Week.

Carlson was dominant against the Cowboys, making five field goals and all three of his extra points. His best kick came late in the fourth quarter as he drilled a 56-yard field goal to give the Raiders a 33-30 lead over the Cowboys.

And then in overtime, he made the game-winning field goal to defeat Dallas on Thanksgiving Day in the most-watched NFL game since 1990. This is the second time Carlson has won the award this season and the fourth time in his career.

Carlson is having a fantastic season for the Raiders this year as he’s made 24 of his 27 field goal attempts. He has missed two extra points, but he’s been pretty good otherwise.

Since joining the Raiders in 2018, Carlson has made 87.6 percent of his kicks and has made 11 of 14 kicks beyond 50 yards. He is one of the league’s best long-range kickers and has been incredibly accurate inside of 40 yards (59-61).

The Raiders have been up and down all season long, but their two specialists in Daniel Carlson and A.J. Cole have both been fantastic this year. Congratulations to Carlson for another game-saving performance in Week 12.

