Raiders PK Daniel Carlson named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Having a reliable kicker can help teams win a lot of big games. That’s been true for the Raiders over the last few years as Daniel Carlson has been about as good it gets.

In the last two years with the team, Carlson has made 39 of his 41 field goal attempts. No kicker in the NFL has a better make percentage than Carlson since the start of the 2019 season.

He was fantastic again on Sunday, making all six of his kicks against the Steelers. The longest of which was a 46 yarder that would have been good from 60. After that game, he was named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week.

Carlson has made all five of his field goals this season, including a 55-yarder in Week 1 against Baltimore. While he doesn’t quite have the same pedigree as Justin Tucker, it’s hard to say that there are any other kickers in the league that are better than him right now.

