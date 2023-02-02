The Raiders have made it clear that they’ll be moving on from quarterback Derek Carr. Which means they’ll need a quarterback to move in.

Many believed they’d make a run at Tom Brady, given the familiarity that coach Josh McDaniels has with Brady from their many years together in New England.

As one source with knowledge of the dynamics with the Raiders told PFT in the aftermath of Wednesday’s news, the Raiders “absolutely” were counting on Brady being available. And with Brady out of play, the source predicted that they’ll now try to secure the services of Aaron Rodgers.

There’s not a high degree of optimism that they’ll get him, however. First, he has to decide to leave the Packers (which frankly could mean taking the hint that they want him to leave). Second, he’d possibly be more inclined to reunite with Nathaniel Hackett — the new offensive coordinator of the Jets — if he leaves than to spin the wheel on the Patriot Way West.

Former Packers teammate Davante Adams seems to think that it’s doable. He responded early Thursday to a question regarding the specific location of this Mr. Rodgers’s new neighborhood with one word: “Mine.”

However it plays out, having Brady out of the mix should make the chase for Rodgers more interesting. Any team that was thinking seriously about trying to get Brady should now be thinking seriously about trying to pursue a future walk-in Hall of Fame quarterback who is more than six years younger.

Will Raiders pivot from Tom Brady to Aaron Rodgers? originally appeared on Pro Football Talk