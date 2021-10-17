Raiders pick off Teddy Bridgewater, can’t turn it into points

The Raiders came up with a big play to stop a Broncos fourth-down conversion attempt on their own side of the field, but they couldn’t turn it into points.

Brandon Facyson intercepted a Teddy Bridgewater pass near midfield and the Raiders were able to drive for a 43-yard field goal attempt. Daniel Carlson put the kick off the upright, however, and the Raiders couldn’t extend their 10-7 lead over their divisional rivals.

The Raiders opened the scoring with a 48-yard touchdown pass from Derek Carr to Henry Ruggs and the Broncos answered with Bridgewater hitting Tim Patrick for a 23-yard score. The Raiders moved the ball into Denver territory again on their second drive, but had to settle for a field goal try that Carlson could hit.

Carr is 6-of-8 for 98 yards and Bridgewater is 5-of-7 for 50 yards with over 12 minutes to play in the first half.

