Breaking news:

No. 6 Chicago Sky top Phoenix Mercury 80-74 to win the franchise's 1st WNBA championship

Raiders pick off Teddy Bridgewater, can’t turn it into points

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Josh Alper
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Raiders came up with a big play to stop a Broncos fourth-down conversion attempt on their own side of the field, but they couldn’t turn it into points.

Brandon Facyson intercepted a Teddy Bridgewater pass near midfield and the Raiders were able to drive for a 43-yard field goal attempt. Daniel Carlson put the kick off the upright, however, and the Raiders couldn’t extend their 10-7 lead over their divisional rivals.

The Raiders opened the scoring with a 48-yard touchdown pass from Derek Carr to Henry Ruggs and the Broncos answered with Bridgewater hitting Tim Patrick for a 23-yard score. The Raiders moved the ball into Denver territory again on their second drive, but had to settle for a field goal try that Carlson could hit.

Carr is 6-of-8 for 98 yards and Bridgewater is 5-of-7 for 50 yards with over 12 minutes to play in the first half.

Raiders pick off Teddy Bridgewater, can’t turn it into points originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories