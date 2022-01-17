Raiders will pick at No. 22 in 2022 NFL Draft

The 2021-2022 season is over for the Raiders. It was a successful season in a lot of ways for Las Vegas as they made the playoffs and won 10 games for the first time since the 2016 season.

However, it’s time for this team to take the next step and become a legitimate contender in the AFC. How do they accomplish that? By nailing the draft and finding multiple starters on both sides of the ball, like they did last season.

Here is the full list of picks the Raiders will have (subject to change) in the 2022 NFL Draft, according to Tankathon:

No. 22

No. 53

No. 86

No. 121

No. 149 (from Patriots)

No. 224

The Raiders do not have a sixth-round pick after trading it for Denzel Perryman last offseason. This is by far the least amount of draft capital the Raiders have had over the last several drafts.

But with two picks inside of the top-55 selections, they should and need to find two instant starters. There are still three months before the 2022 NFL Draft kicks off but we will be here the entire way getting ready for that big weekend.

