Raiders would pick at No. 2 if the season ended today

The Raiders are in a bad spot right now. They’ve lost three straight games and it feels like things are starting to turn for the worst. They are 2-7 on the season, which is the second-worst record in the NFL through Week 10. Only the Texans (1-7-1) have a worse record than the Raiders right now.

If the season ended right now, the Raiders would own the No. 2 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, according to Tankathon. And with the Raiders still having one of the most difficult schedules left, it seems pretty likely that Las Vegas will own a top-five pick when it’s all said and done.

The overall roster for the Raiders isn’t good and they desperately need to get better on defense and on the offensive line. But if the Raiders are picking that high, you can bet that they will be in the quarterback market as well. Needless to say, it’s a dark, dark time for the Las Vegas Raiders.

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire