Raiders pick Alabama defensive tackle in latest NFL.com mock draft

Marcus Mosher
·2 min read
Over the last few weeks, we’ve seen a number of different players and positions mocked to the Raiders at No. 17. However, if we have learned anything about the Raiders under Mike Mayock and Jon Gruden, they like to take players from big-programs who have traits.

One player that fits that criteria is Christian Barmore, the stud defensive tackle from Alabama. While he isn’t experienced (just a handful of starts in college) Barmore is a good athlete, running a 4.95 40-yard dash at 310 pounds. He also shined in the college football playoffs, totaling three tackles for a loss and two sacks against Notre Dame and Ohio State.

In a recent mock draft by NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein, he had the Raiders selecting Barmore at pick No. 17 to address their defensive tackle need. Here is what Zierlein had to say about the possible pick:

“Many mock drafts have Las Vegas targeting a linebacker here, but Barmore is a true two-way defensive tackle who can improve the Raiders’ run defense and interior pass rush.”

The Raiders don’t have any long-term options on their roster at defensive tackle as Maurice Hurst enters the final year of his rookie contract. Beyond that, it’s a bunch of unproven players on one-year deals.

Barmore needs some seasoning, but he has the size, speed and strength to become a dominant pass rusher in the NFL. Don’t be surprised if this is the selection for the Raiders given the lack of depth at defensive tackle and the depth at other “need” positions such as offensive tackle and safety.

