Raiders-Patriots odds, predictions: Betting lines, picks for NFL Week 3

Raiders-Patriots predictions: Pundits see first loss for LV originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Coming off a surprisingly sound win over the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football, the Raiders look to get off to a 3-0 start in the franchise's inaugural season in Las Vegas.

But for the second straight week, they will enter as significant underdogs, this time against six-time Super Bowl champion head coach Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots.

Raiders coach Jon Gruden, who likely will be diligent about wearing his mask after earning a six-figure fine for himself and the organization for not following the league's mask protocols, returns to coach the team in Foxborough for the first time since the infamous "Tuck Rule" game during the 2001 NFL Playoffs.

Line: NE -6

Odds provided by our partner, PointsBet.

Through two games, the Raiders' offense has produced, topping 30 points in each outing. The Patriots’ defense is talented, but got lit up by MVP candidate Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks last week to the tune of 35 points.

With tackle Trent Brown and 2020 first-round pick Henry Ruggs out for the offense, expect a healthy dose of Josh Jacobs, and plenty of targets for wideouts Zay Jones and Bryan Edwards.

Since 2003, the Patriots are 41-15 against the spread after a loss, so while the Raiders have the talent to make it a game, it wouldn't be a surprise for New England to end up comfortably covering and winning by a touchdown.

Predictions

Josh Schrock, NBC Sports Bay Area: Patriots 28, Raiders 21

Paul Gutierrez, ESPN: Patriots 35, Raiders 34

Mike Reiss, ESPN: Patriots 31, Raiders 17

Mike Florio, ProFootballTalk: Patriots 30, Raiders 20

Michael David Smith, ProFootballTalk: Patriots 28, Raiders 24

Gregg Rosenthal, NFL.com: Patriots 28, Raiders 24

Tadd Haislop, Sporting News: Patriots 30, Raiders 24