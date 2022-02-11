Raiders, Patriots DL Richard Seymour breaks through on Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2022

Tonight on the NFL Honors eight inductees were announced into the Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2022, including six modern-era inductees.

The Raiders saw two of their legends make this year’s class. Cliff Branch — getting in via the senior committee — and Richard Seymour.

Here is the entire class:

Richard Seymour

Tony Boselli

Bryant Young

Sam Mills

Leroy Butler

Dick Vermeil (coach)

Cliff Branch (senior)

Art McNally (contributor)

Branch’s induction is some 32 years in the making. You can read more about the late, great Raiders wide receiver finally being enshrined here.

Seymour has been a finalist the past five years since retiring from the NFL following the 2012 season. He spent his first eight NFL seasons with the New England Patriots, making the Pro Bowl five times and being named an All-Pro three times. He was also on three Super Bowl winning teams.

A trade to the Raiders meant he would spend the final four seasons of his career in Oakland where he would head to two more Pro Bowls.

The inductions of Seymour and Branch brings the Raiders’ total Hall of Fame players to 30.