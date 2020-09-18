Raiders pass rush vs Panthers ‘not good enough’, won’t get easier vs Saints

There are some expectations of the Raiders’ pass rush this season. With Maxx Crosby coming off a ten-sack season, top pick Clelin Ferrell looking to improve upon his rookie campaign, and the additions of Carl Nassib and Maliek Collins. They didn’t live up to any of those expectations in week one.

As a team, the Raiders had just one sack. It was a shared sack by Maurice Hurst and Carl Nassib that was more of a coverage sack than it was a product of great pressure. Other than that, the Raiders didn’t lay a hand on Panthers QB Teddy Bridgewater and he was able to throw for 269 yards and a touchdown while the Panthers put up 30 points.

“It just wasn’t good enough,” said Raiders defensive coordinator Paul Guenther. “It’s not what I anticipated, it’s not what I saw on the practice field, so that is a big point of emphasis for this week to get that on track.”

Bridgewater’s former team comes to town this week. The former Saints QB won all five games in which he appeared last season in part because he was playing behind an offensive line with four Pro Bowlers on it.

Three of those Pro Bowlers are back this year, including both tackles Ryan Ramczyk and Terron Armstead. The duo helped keep Drew Brees clean last season. The future Hall of Famer was sacked just 12 times in 11 games and in seven of those games, he wasn’t sacked at all.

If the Raiders couldn’t get pressure on the Panthers, things won’t get any easier against the Saints.

“Upfront we know we got to be better,” said Maxx Crosby. “I know personally I didn’t play to the level I wanted to play. . . And we got to disrupt him (Drew Brees). We can’t let him sit back there and get comfortable. We got to be in his face all game, but we got to make plays. We’re definitely looking forward to the challenge.”

Last season Crosby was the Raiders best pass rusher. Sometimes it seemed he was their *only* pass rusher. It’s still on him to get the edge, but he has some help now and the entire defensive unit must be crashing the pocket.

“We know there’s a lot more work that needs to be done in our room,” said Maurice Hurst. “We have to make an impact. That’s something I felt like we didn’t do versus the Panthers and something we have to do with the Saints.”

