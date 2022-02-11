The Raiders are parting ways with assistant director of player personnel Trey Scott, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports. Scott has spent a decade with the team, earning several promotions along the way.

Scott left Washington to follow director of player personnel Joey Clinkscales to the Raiders in 2012. He earned a promotion from midwest scout to his current role after the 2016 season.

Only 28 when he first took over the job, Scott was seen as a future General Manager candidate.

Now, he will look elsewhere for a chance to continue in a personnel position as former Patriots director of player personnel Dave Ziegler builds his own staff around him as the team’s new General Manager.

Raiders part ways with assistant director of player personnel Trey Scott originally appeared on Pro Football Talk